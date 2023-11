November 15, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Cabinet has sanctioned ₹5 lakh as ex gratia payment for the families of the five persons killed in the blasts at a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district on October 29, 2023.

The government will recompense the next of kin of the victims from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). It will also underwrite the medical expenses of the persons, an estimated 41 individuals, who sustained burns and injuries in the blasts.