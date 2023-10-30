Kerala blasts | IUML petitions police against BJP Kerala vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan for ‘communal statements’

October 30, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has lodged a police complaint against BJP Kerala vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan for “denigrating Kalamassery as a den of terror” and “for spreading communal venom” in the wake of the blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023.

In a complaint submitted to the SHO of the Kalamassery police station on October 30, IUML Kalamassery town committee president P.M.A. Latheef and other office-bearers sought action against Mr. Radhakrishnan and others who pronounced the “venomous” statements which “portrayed the people of Kalamassery as having terror links, referred to the locale as one with having a history of terror incidents, and that the attack was pre-planned.” Mr. Radhakrishnan had further said the police failed to conduct a proper investigation into such incidents there.

All these allegations made before the media amount to instigating hatred among people, according to the complaint.

That these statements were made at a time when three people died and many are battling for life in the hospital in the wake of Sunday’s blast will instil fear in the minds of people and trigger communal hatred. It could even trigger violence, it said.

On the contrary, people of the locality rushed help to people at the convention centre soon after the blast, the complaint pointed out.

Under these circumstances, a person such as Mr. Radhakrishnan who is highly educated and is a former chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission ought to have known the repercussions of such statements that portray an entire community in a bad light. He should be charged under sedition laws and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the complaint said.

AIYF’s complaint

Meanwhile, N. Arun, Kerala president of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), submitted a complaint before the Kalamassery police seeking legal action against BJP leader Sandep Warrier and others who “tried to portray a community in a bad light and instigate communal hatred.”

