Kerala blasts | Accused remanded in police custody till November 15

November 06, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - KOCHI

In remand request, police said they wanted connections of the accused, including international ones, and the source of explosive materials used for explosion at Kalamassery in Kochi to be investigated

The Hindu Bureau

Martin VD, sole accused in the Kalamassery convention centre blasts case, being brought by the police before the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Martin V.D., the accused in the Kalamassery Jehovah’s Witnesses’ convention blast case, has been remanded in police custody till November 15.

In their remand request, the police said they wanted the connections of the accused, including international ones, and the source of explosive materials used for the explosion at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, to be investigated.

ALSO READ
Kerala blasts: death toll rises to four

The accused has to be taken to 10 locations for collecting evidence, the police submitted before the Principal District and Sessions Court.

Honey M. Varghese, the judge, suggested to the accused that he could seek the service of a lawyer any time during the process of investigation and court proceedings as he had chosen to appear as a party in person in the case.

The October 29, 2023 blast had claimed four lives.

