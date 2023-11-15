ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala blasts | Accused remanded in judicial custody till November 29

November 15, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Accused Martin V.D. says he has ‘a high opinion’ about the police officers investigating the case when the court asked if he had any complaints against the police

The Hindu Bureau

Kalamassery blasts accused Martin V.D. (file) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on November 15, 2023 remanded Martin V.D., the accused in the Kalamassery Jehovah’s Witnesses convention blasts case, in judicial custody till November 29.

The accused said he had “a high opinion” about the police officers investigating the case when the court asked whether he had any complaints against the police.

Mr. Martin asserted that he did not require the service of a lawyer in the court when the judge asked him whether he required a lawyer to represent him in the court.

The accused had owned up the responsibility for the act through a social media post which was made before surrendering before the police.

The blasts, which took place on October 29, 2023, had claimed five lives.

