Kerala Blasters denies GCDA charges

The Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) has refuted the allegations levelled by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) regarding the amount paid for its Indian Super League (ISL) matches.

The KBFC, in a statement here on Monday, pointed out that after the 4th season of the ISL, the GCDA and KBFC together calculated the maintenance cost as ₹53.7 lakh and the KBFC paid ₹24 lakh. However, the KBFC rectified chair damage, toilets and electrical damage at a cost of ₹28.7 lakh, which has to be borne by the GCDA.

After the 5th season, the maintenance estimate calculated with the previous due (fourth season maintenance due) stood at ₹48.89 lakh and the KBFC agreed that it will do the civil maintenance and electrical maintenance during the lease period.

Damage report

The 5th season damage report was given by the GCDA on September 29, two days before the stadium allotment, and the KBFC already rectified the damage. Even after completing two matches, the KBFC is yet to sign an agreement with the GCDA. The stadium was allotted on October 10 and the hike in rent of 20% was also not informed. The KBFC had already paid ₹10 lakh plus GST for the two matches held at Kochi.

The GCDA had said that it permitted the KBFC for the goal-keeping session.