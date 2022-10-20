Kerala Blasters claims exemption from entertainment tax

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Blasters FC has termed a notice served on it by the Kochi Corporation on levying of entertainment tax for ISL matches being organised here, as “contrary” to an interim stay issued by the High Court of Kerala in this regard.

After the implementation of GST in the country, the Government of Kerala issued an order (No. 123/2017), exempting the payment of entertainment tax for football matches held in the State, in June 2017. This government order is still in effect. In addition, the High court had stayed the order issued by the Corporation demanding payment of entertainment tax for football matches, it said, and added that a written reply was given to the Corporation clarifying these aspects.