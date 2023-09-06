Kerala BJP seeks Congress’ response on Sanatana Dharma row

September 06, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - Kozhikode

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has sought a response from the State Congress on the remarks on Sanatana Dharma by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Surendran said that though alliance partners of the Congress, such as Trinamool Congress, had criticised Mr. Stalin’s remarks calling for the eradication of the Sanatana Dharma, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal termed it his personal opinion. People like Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran were yet to respond to it.

“I fail to understand why the Congress, which calls itself a secular party, is not condemning a statement that seeks to eliminate the majority community in the country. The party had taken a clear position on issues such as the Sabarimala Temple entry row and the ‘myth controversy’. This stand, however, is against the interests of our nation,” he added.

On the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam, Mr. Surendran alleged that former Minister A.C. Moideen was the kingpin of the scam. The BJP leader also claimed that CPI(M) leaders were the beneficiaries of the scam.

He also claimed that both the Congress and the CPI(M) had skirted a political fight in the Puthuppally byelection, voting for which was held on Tuesday. He said that it had been an apolitical election.