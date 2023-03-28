ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala bids tearful adieu to Innocent, the king of humour

March 28, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Thrissur

Body of Malayalam actor Innocent was laid to rest at the cemetery of St. Thomas Cathedral, Irinjalakuda

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent, who died on March 26 and was laid to rest today | Photo Credit: ANI

The body of actor Innocent, who entertained Kerala with his brilliant sense of humour, was laid to rest at the cemetery of St. Thomas Cathedral in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, on Tuesday morning. He was buried with state honours, leaving thousands of his fans in tears.

ALSO READ
Innocent: A laughter that defeated even cancer

A huge crowd, including Ministers, elected representatives, film personalities and socio-cultural leaders, witnessed the funeral functions and the following rituals. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu was there throughout, coordinating the events.

Innocent, 75, died in a private hospital in Ernakulam, on Sunday night. The actor, a cancer survivor, however died of post-COVID complications. According to Dr. V.P. Gangadharan, eminent oncologist, who treated him, said Innocent, who faced cancer with his humour and positive energy, was inspiration for cancer patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After being kept at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, and Town Hall, Irinjalakuda, for the public to pay homage, Innocent’s body was brought to his house Parppidam at Irinjalakuda, on Monday evening. His body was taken to St. Thomas Cathedral by 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday in a procession.

ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, actors pay tributes to Innocent

Hundreds of people were waiting at the church and cemetery to have a last look at their favourite actor. Innocent always kept a close relationship with Irinjalakuda. He was an active presence in his hometown. A meeting to condole his death was held at the town hall later.

Innocent, who started his film career in 1972, had acted in 700-odd films in a span of 50 years. He was President of film organisation AMMA from 2000 to 2018. He won the Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US