Institute of Languages seeks applications for various awards

January 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Kerala State Institute of Languages in Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications for the N.V. Krishna Warrier Award for informative literature, the K.M. George Award for research and the M.P. Kumaran Award for translation. The informative literature and translation awards are for works related to science and technology, language and literary studies, social science and studies in arts and culture, published between January and December 2022. The translations should be from English to Malayalam language. The research award is for Malayalam translations of doctoral/post-doctoral thesis done in an Indian university between January and December 2022. The applications for the awards have to be sent before February 10 to the Director, Kerala Bhasha Institute, Nalanda, Thiruvananthapuram - 695003.