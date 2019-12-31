Kerala, Bengal trying to score political points: Union Minister

The decision of the Kerala and West Bengal governments to stop the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) is politically motivated, Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Meghwal said the two governments were trying to score political points by stalling the updation of the NPR. The NPR was part of the census and any government would want to know who all were the citizens of the country. It was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government that introduced the NPR and the then President Prathibha Patil was the first person to provide information to the register, he said.

‘Muslims safe’

Referring to the massive protest planned by Muslim organisations in Kochi on January 1 against the Act, the Minister said no Muslims who lived here would be affected by the legislation and they would continue as the citizens of the country.

He accused the Congress of organising misinformation campaign about the Act.