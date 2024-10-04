ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala being ruled by a mafia: Shobha Surendran

Updated - October 04, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State vice president Shobha Surendran has said that a mafia led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, K.T. Jaleel, P.V. Anwar, and Karat Razak were ruling Kerala.

While inaugurating the collectorate march organised by the party to demand the Chief Minister’s resignation on October 4 (Friday), Ms. Surendran alleged that the State had become a centre for drugs, smuggling, and mafia activities.

She also claimed that the incompetence of the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had enabled the Chief Minister to carry out his illegal activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US