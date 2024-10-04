GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala being ruled by a mafia: Shobha Surendran

Updated - October 04, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State vice president Shobha Surendran has said that a mafia led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, K.T. Jaleel, P.V. Anwar, and Karat Razak were ruling Kerala.

While inaugurating the collectorate march organised by the party to demand the Chief Minister’s resignation on October 4 (Friday), Ms. Surendran alleged that the State had become a centre for drugs, smuggling, and mafia activities.

She also claimed that the incompetence of the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had enabled the Chief Minister to carry out his illegal activities.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:01 pm IST

