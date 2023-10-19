ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala becoming a favoured higher education destination for international students: Pinarayi Vijayan

October 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 43,500 sq ft international hostel facility is being constructed for foreign students in Kerala, says CM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is becoming a favoured destination for higher education for students across the globe, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, noting that over 450 students from more than 40 countries are pursuing their education in the State.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking at an international students summit here. The event, attended by 162 foreign students studying in departments and colleges under the University of Kerala, was organised as a prelude to the ‘Keraleeyam’ event planned in November.

A 43,500 sq ft international hostel facility is being constructed for foreign students in Kerala. The State is becoming more and more appealing to students from other Indian states as well. This is testament of the State’s emphasis on pluralism and multiculturalism, he said.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the government’s plan to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy and innovation society. Mr. Vijayan presented mementos to the students.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who presided, said efforts are on to transform Kerala into a hub of academic excellence.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal delivered the keynote address. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, MLAs C. K. Hareendran and I. B. Satheesh, Mayor Arya Rajendran, district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, Kerala Media Academy Chairman R. S. Babu, were among those present.

The event also featured cultural programmes by the international students.

