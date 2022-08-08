Kerala

Kerala-based start-up entrepreneur wins international award

Sangeetha Abhayan
Special Correspondent KOCHI  August 08, 2022 19:16 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:16 IST

Sangeetha Abhayan, a Kerala-based entrepreneur, won the World Women Entrepreneurs’ Award instituted by the Junior Chamber International Hong Kong (JCIHK) for her handloom and handicrafts start-up’s performance in tune with the United Nation’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). 

JCIHK, which provides development opportunities for youngsters, chose Ms. Abhayan, who’s the chief executive officer of eweworld.com from Kasaragod district, from among 225 female entrepreneurs across the world, according to a communication.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Based out of Nileshwaram, eweworld.com (ewe stands for empowering women entrepreneurs) won the international recognition for creating social changes and financial stability among women entrepreneurs. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The start-up topped the contest for its adherence to UN’s SDGs that aim at curbing climate change as well, said the release. The 2017-founded company, which is grooming under Mizone Incubation Centre under the government’s Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), led in sessions, pitching and interview phases of the global contest. The KSUM provided eWe scale-up grant and seed fund in the initial phase. 

Ms. Abhayan, 35, a postgraduate in biotechnology, said her start-up aspires to bring “exemplary” designs to Khadi and handloom textiles and in the process make best use of the talent of traditional workers in the field so as to boost their global market. 

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
business (general)
online
human interest
award and prize
Read more...