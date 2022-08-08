Kerala-based start-up entrepreneur wins international award

Honour for creating social changes, financial stability among women entrepreneurs

Honour for creating social changes, financial stability among women entrepreneurs

Sangeetha Abhayan, a Kerala-based entrepreneur, won the World Women Entrepreneurs’ Award instituted by the Junior Chamber International Hong Kong (JCIHK) for her handloom and handicrafts start-up’s performance in tune with the United Nation’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

JCIHK, which provides development opportunities for youngsters, chose Ms. Abhayan, who’s the chief executive officer of eweworld.com from Kasaragod district, from among 225 female entrepreneurs across the world, according to a communication.

Based out of Nileshwaram, eweworld.com (ewe stands for empowering women entrepreneurs) won the international recognition for creating social changes and financial stability among women entrepreneurs.

The start-up topped the contest for its adherence to UN’s SDGs that aim at curbing climate change as well, said the release. The 2017-founded company, which is grooming under Mizone Incubation Centre under the government’s Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), led in sessions, pitching and interview phases of the global contest. The KSUM provided eWe scale-up grant and seed fund in the initial phase.

Ms. Abhayan, 35, a postgraduate in biotechnology, said her start-up aspires to bring “exemplary” designs to Khadi and handloom textiles and in the process make best use of the talent of traditional workers in the field so as to boost their global market.