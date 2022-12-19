  1. EPaper
Kerala-based robotics company opens R&D unit at Technocity

Genrobotic Innovations to focus on health-care robotics

December 19, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Veena George opens the new R&D facility of Genrobotics at Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

Health Minister Veena George opens the new R&D facility of Genrobotics at Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Genrobotic Innovations, a Kerala-based company that has come up with robotic solutions in various sectors, has opened a new research and development (R&D) centre at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday inaugurated the facility, which will primarily focus on developing robots for the health-care sector. The expansion would generate hundreds of job opportunities, the company said in a pressnote issued here.

‘Bandicoot’

Genrobotics, which began as a start-up made a big splash by developing the sewer-cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’, to replace manual scavenging. The device has been deployed in 17 States and three Union Territories across India. The company recently launched a robotic gait trainer G-Gaiter to aid faster recovery for persons with gait disabilities.

Nitha J., Head of Department, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, KIMS Health, and Genrobotics co-founders Vimal Govind M.K., Nikhil N.P., Rashid K. and Arun George were present.

Vimal Govind, who is also Director of Genrobotic Innovations Pvt. Ltd ,said his team would try to make Thiruvananthapuram the world’s robotic capital. He said the company was on a global business expansion venture, with initial advancement projects in India and the United Kingdom.

