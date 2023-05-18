ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala-based chip company selected for semiconductor scheme

May 18, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Start-up will receive ₹15 crore under the semiconductor Design Linked Initiative (DLI) scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala-based chip company Nitrasemi has been selected by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as a SemiconIndia futureDESIGN start-up.

The company, which is incubated at the TrEST Research Park in Thiruvananthapuram, was chosen for the recognition at the 3rd SemiconIndia futureDESIGN roadshow organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in New Delhi on May 12.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar presented a memento to Nitrasemi chief executive officer Jyothis Indirabhai on the occasion. The start-up will receive a grant of ₹15 crore under the semiconductor Design Linked Initiative (DLI) scheme intended to “offset the disabilities in the domestic industry involved in semiconductor design.”

