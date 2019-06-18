Kerala Bank this fiscal: Minister

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the Assembly on Monday that the Kerala Bank, which amalgamates banks in the cooperative sector, would become a reality this fiscal. He said the State’s cooperative sector would venture into solid waste disposal, and start small- and medium-scale agro-industries and educational institutions.

The proposal to publicly display the antique treasures stashed away for centuries in the subterranean vaults of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple would reach a finality once the Supreme Court rules on the matter, he added.

Capping the discussions on demand on grants in the Budget for tourism and co-operation, Mr. Surendran announced a professional snake-boat racing league in 12 backwater destinations in the State. He said the contest would kick-start a new tourism season in the State between August 2 and November 1 every year.

Train to Munnar

The government has contracted a consortium of companies to promote the product. He said the league would have nine snake-boats, which clock the best timings in the annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race. He also proposed a scenic railway for Munnar. The tourism train would offer visitors the thrill of negotiating the steep inclines of the hill resort while enjoying its sweeping vistas. Mr. Surendran announced an Adventure Tourism Academy at Sasthampara in Thiruvananthapuram, a scheme to ensure clean drinking water at 50 tourism destinations, a KIIFB-funded ₹158-crore project to rejuvenate the Akkulam lake and a diploma course in adventure tourism. He announced new tourism circuits linking harbour towns and cultural centres.

He said the number of international and domestic tourists has registered a marginal increase.

POCSO courts

Courts that would exclusively handle cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, are under the consideration of the State government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Judicial officers handling POCSO cases, including Special Public Prosecutors, were given training at the Kerala Judicial Academy in November 2017.