Kerala Bank nomination: posters against IUML MLA appear in Malappuram

November 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The nomination of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) district secretary P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, to the director board of Kerala Bank has led to strong resentment within the Muslim League.

Posters describing Mr. Hameed as Judas appeared widely across Malappuram town on Friday.

However, none owned responsibility for the posters stuck even in front of the IUML district committee office here. Mr. Hameed’s nomination is viewed by some sections within the IUML as a ploy by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The IUML is fighting the CPI(M) over the merger of all District Cooperative Banks with Kerala Bank. The United Democratic Front (UDF)-controlled Malappuram District Cooperative Bank had refused to be part of Kerala Bank. The UDF is fighting the CPI(M) over the merger in the High Court. Mr. Hameed’s induction into Kerala Bank’s governing body is feared to affect the Muslim League’s prospects of winning the case.

Muslim League leaders said here that they would move the Supreme Court if the High Court did not favour them.

Those opposing Mr. Hameed’s nomination argue that the CPI(M) offer would be a bait for the IUML. The CPI(M) has not been missing any opportunity to woo the IUML at a time when its electoral popularity is on the ebb.

No ties with CPI(M)

P.K. Basheer, MLA, reiterated here on Friday that there was no question of his party leaving the UDF and joining hands with the CPI(M). “There can be cooperation in the cooperative sector. Beyond that, there is no camaraderie. The Muslim League will continue to be with the UDF,” he said, adding that opposition to Mr. Hameed’s nomination could be natural and part of a democracy.

BJP stance

BJP State executive member K.K. Surendran said here that the CPI(M) had climbed the first step of the ladder (IUML’s electoral symbol) by offering a Kerala Bank director’s post to the Muslim League. He said that the nomination was part of a deal made between the leaderships of the IUML and the CPI(M). Mr. Surendran said that the acceptance of Kerala Bank nomination indicated the IUML keenness to hobnob with the CPI(M) at a time when the Congress’s prospects were weakening both in Kerala and at the Centre.