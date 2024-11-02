GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Bank Employees Congress demands release of DA arrears

Updated - November 02, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Bank Employees Congress has urged the government to release the Dearness Allowance arrears for the employees in time.

Inaugurating the second day of a relay satyagraha by employees on Saturday (November 02,2024), State president of the union V.S. Sivakumar said cooperative bank employees would strike work from November 28 to 30 to highlight various demands. He said the government has failed to honour its commitment to the unions to release the DA arrears, appoint a pay revision committee and make fresh recruitments.

Mr. Sivakumar said the employees will take out a march to the official residence of Cooperation Minister.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:28 pm IST

