Kerala Bank comes into being

The corporate business office and regional offices of the Kerala Bank came into being on Monday. Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the regional office here.

The corporate office is located at Ernakulam and regional offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Each regional office covers two districts. In addition each district has credit processing centres too. Decisions have been made on the number of posts, sections, and division of responsibilities for officers too. The bank has released new lending schemes and it would be beneficial for the common man and farmer. The bank will provide all modern banking facilities and services, the Minister said.