Kerala Bank campaign on farm loans

The Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) has launched a campaign in connection with the disbursement of NABARD-assisted long-term loans for agricultural and allied activities. The campaign is aimed at assisting farmers and encouraging farming and allied activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans for up to 15-year terms are available for various activities. such as hi-tech, greenhouse and polyhouse farming; purchase of equipment such as tractor, power tiller and harvester; digging of wells and borewells for agricultural use; drip irrigation; lift irrigation; bund construction; apiculture, dairy farming, aquaculture and poultry farming.

The loans will be disbursed as per the guidelines of NABARD.

For more details, farmers should contact Kerala Bank branches, K. Mohanan, Regional Manager (Thiruvananthapuram), Kerala Bank, said.