Kerala Bank awards for cooperative societies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 November 2020 18:35 IST

Recognition for service during COVID-19 pandemic

Kerala Bank has instituted State awards to primary cooperative societies who excelled in rendering service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instituted in connection with the first anniversary of the bank formation, the first prize comprises ₹1 lakh, certificate and citation. The second-prize winner gets ₹50,000 and certificate while ₹25,000 and certificate await the society coming third.

Advertising

Advertising

The primary cooperative society that has excelled in service at the district level during the pandemic crisis will get a consolation prize of ₹10,000 in cash.

Besides making available the money in the market, activities in the agriculture and non-agriculture sectors, community kitchen, and the break-the-chain campaign using own funds are among the yardsticks fixed for judging, the chief general manager said in a release.

Applications recommended by the area manager will be scrutinised at the district and regional levels to select the winners from among the 1,500 primary cooperative societies in the State.