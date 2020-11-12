Kerala

Kerala Bank awards for cooperative societies

Kerala Bank has instituted State awards to primary cooperative societies who excelled in rendering service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instituted in connection with the first anniversary of the bank formation, the first prize comprises ₹1 lakh, certificate and citation. The second-prize winner gets ₹50,000 and certificate while ₹25,000 and certificate await the society coming third.

The primary cooperative society that has excelled in service at the district level during the pandemic crisis will get a consolation prize of ₹10,000 in cash.

Besides making available the money in the market, activities in the agriculture and non-agriculture sectors, community kitchen, and the break-the-chain campaign using own funds are among the yardsticks fixed for judging, the chief general manager said in a release.

Applications recommended by the area manager will be scrutinised at the district and regional levels to select the winners from among the 1,500 primary cooperative societies in the State.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 6:45:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-bank-awards-for-cooperative-societies/article33084720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY