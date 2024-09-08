ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala bags cybercrime award

Published - September 08, 2024 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has been chosen for ‘commendable performance’ by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in combating cybercrime against women and children. The award was announced on the first anniversary of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the achievement highlighted the State’s commitment to ensuring a safer digital space.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb will receive the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

