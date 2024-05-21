Kerala bags 10 medals at IndiaSkills event

Kerala has reason to cheer at the IndiaSkills Competition 2024, the country’s biggest skill event, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship from May 15 to 19.

Competitors from the State bagged 10 medals at the national event.

Anagha Pradeep, who participated in the digital construction category, won the gold medal while Atul I.S. secured the bronze medal in the car painting category.

The teams that participated in the autonomous mobile robotics (Angelo and Afnan Yusuf) and shoe making (Mihal Shaduli and Hridunanda) competitions won bronze medals.

Other winners

Other participants, Jithin J. (health and social care), Abhinav P., (electrical installations), Abdul C.K. (graphic design technology), Philip N.P. (automobile technology), Nivedh K. (painting and decorating), and Cyril Mathew (industrial design technology) received Medallions of Excellence.

The national-level competitions were held in New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Over 900 students representing 29 States and more than 400 industry experts participated at the inaugural session held at Yashobhoomi in Dwaraka, New Delhi. The winners of IndiaSkills have qualified for the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Lyon, France, in September.