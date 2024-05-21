GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala bags 10 medals at IndiaSkills event

Winners of IndiaSkills have qualified for WorldSkills Competition to be held in Lyon, France, in September

Published - May 21, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has reason to cheer at the IndiaSkills Competition 2024, the country’s biggest skill event, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship from May 15 to 19.

Competitors from the State bagged 10 medals at the national event.

Anagha Pradeep, who participated in the digital construction category, won the gold medal while Atul I.S. secured the bronze medal in the car painting category.

The teams that participated in the autonomous mobile robotics (Angelo and Afnan Yusuf) and shoe making (Mihal Shaduli and Hridunanda) competitions won bronze medals.

Other winners

Other participants, Jithin J. (health and social care), Abhinav P., (electrical installations), Abdul C.K. (graphic design technology), Philip N.P. (automobile technology), Nivedh K. (painting and decorating), and Cyril Mathew (industrial design technology) received Medallions of Excellence.

The national-level competitions were held in New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. Over 900 students representing 29 States and more than 400 industry experts participated at the inaugural session held at Yashobhoomi in Dwaraka, New Delhi. The winners of IndiaSkills have qualified for the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Lyon, France, in September.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.