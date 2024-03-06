Kerala Awards presented

March 06, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Awards instituted by the State government to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society, were presented by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Kerala Jyothi, the highest civilian award, was presented to noted writer T. Padmanabhan.

He was selected for the highest civilian honour by the government considering his contributions to Malayalam literature.

The Kerala Prabha award was presented posthumously to Justice (Retired) M. Fathima Beevi. Her nephew Abdul Khader accepted the honour on his behalf. Nataraja Krishnamurthy (Soorya Krishnamurthy) was also honoured with Kerala Prabha award.

The Kerala Sree award was presented to Punalur Somarajan (social service sector), V.P. Gangadharan (health sector), Ravi DC (industry and commerce sector), K.M. Chandrasekhar (civil service sector), Pandit Ramesh Narayan (art, music).

The awards were presented in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A jury headed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K. Jayakumar, and George Onakkoor selected the winners.

