GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Awards presented

March 06, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the winners of the Kerala awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the winners of the Kerala awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala Awards instituted by the State government to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society, were presented by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Kerala Jyothi, the highest civilian award, was presented to noted writer T. Padmanabhan.

He was selected for the highest civilian honour by the government considering his contributions to Malayalam literature.

The Kerala Prabha award was presented posthumously to Justice (Retired) M. Fathima Beevi. Her nephew Abdul Khader accepted the honour on his behalf. Nataraja Krishnamurthy (Soorya Krishnamurthy) was also honoured with Kerala Prabha award.

The Kerala Sree award was presented to Punalur Somarajan (social service sector), V.P. Gangadharan (health sector), Ravi DC (industry and commerce sector), K.M. Chandrasekhar (civil service sector), Pandit Ramesh Narayan (art, music).

The awards were presented in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A jury headed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K. Jayakumar, and George Onakkoor selected the winners.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.