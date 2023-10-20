Kerala awaiting Central nod to set up AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode, says Health Minister

October 20, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George has said that the State government is awaiting the Union government’s response on its proposal to set up an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur near Balussery in Kozhikode district.

She was speaking after visiting the taluk hospital at Balussery on Thursday. The visit was to assess the functioning of government hospitals in the district and to evaluate development works, assess future needs, and address shortcomings.

Ms. George said the AIIMS would be set up at Kinalur if the Centre approved the State’s proposal. She added that the demand to appoint more staff at the taluk hospital was being considered. Five more beds would be added to the five-bed dialysis centre. Ms. George also reviewed the development works taken up using ₹23 crore allocated by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

She earlier reviewed the work on the operation theatre and outpatient ward at the Thamarassery taluk hospital. The Minister said a meeting would be convened at the Kozhikode district collectorate to discuss issues related to the development of the hospital.

Visiting the taluk hospital at Perambra, Ms. George said the tender procedures for setting up a new building utilising KIIFB funds would be fast-tracked. She also discussed the proposal to hand over two acres belonging to the C.K.G. Memorial Government College for hospital development. Ms. George also visited taluk hospitals at Kuttiyadi and Nadapuram. She was accompanied by Health department officials and local MLAs.

