Kerala Association of Travel Agents demand compensation for Nambi Rajesh’s family

The Kerala Association of Travel Agents has demanded Air India Express to pay compensation of “at the very least ₹1 crore” to the family of Nambi Rajesh, who died in Muscat on May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh, who hailed from Karamana, was hospitalised on May 5 after collapsing at his workplace. His wife, Amritha C., had booked a ticket to Muscat on an Air India Express flight. But the nationwide flash strike by the airline’s cabin crew had prevented her from travelling.

The association alleged that the Air India Express management failed to comply with the procedures regarding the arrangements for passengers in the event of flights getting cancelled on account of strikes or technical issues. This amounts to a serious lapse and violation of the law, the association alleged.

The Association urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Union Ministers V. Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar to pressure the Air India Express management to ensure that the compensation is paid to Rajesh’s family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.