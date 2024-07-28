GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala assigns nodal officer to improve fortunes of caravan tourism

Tourism department Additional Director General Vishnuraj P. has been appointed nodal officer

Updated - July 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

Amid the sagging fortunes of caravan tourism in Kerala, the State has appointed a nodal officer to address the challenges faced by the project. Tourism department Additional Director General Vishnuraj P. has been appointed the nodal officer.

The project, launched around three years ago with much fanfare, was touted as the next game changer in the State after the introduction of houseboats in the 1980s.

The project, however, failed to make a headway following poor patronage from the industry and various stakeholders, despite the State taking various measures to enhance the appeal of caravan tourism among investors and tourists.

Owner of a caravan told The Hindu that although a private caravan park had been operational in the State until recently, it was on the verge of closure following poor response. “I have invested around ₹80 lakh in purchasing the caravan and have been spending a considerable amount on maintaining the staff and vehicle. But, the fact is that no caravan park is literally available in the State. We have been making a living by renting out the vehicle for cab service, like corporate pick-up and drops, medical tourism activities, events, marriage functions, and pilgrim tours,” said the investor.

The project has limitations in catching the fancy of tourists in the State. “For instance, we have been charging ₹25,000 a day, while the tourists who hire the vehicle for caravan purposes will have to hire it for at least two days to explore a destination in a single night. Naturally, those who have the spending power of ₹50,000 for a night’s stay will not stay inside the camper van during the entire night. Instead, they will look for a luxury suite at the nearest hotel. In the West, the product was launched as a cheaper option for a night stay at a remote place, whereas here we use it as a luxury premium product. This is the main difference,” said the investor.

Subsidies

As per the statistics available with the Tourism department, there are 13 caravans operational in the State as of July 1. The State government has spent ₹95.5 lakh to woo private investors by way of giving subsidies to caravans and spent another ₹95 lakh for promotional activities. Further, the Budget for the current financial year has set aside ₹3.10 crore for the promotion of the project.

With private investors shying away, the Tourism department has recently sanctioned ₹2.75 crore for starting caravan parks at KTDC-owned Bolgatty Palace Hotel in Kochi and another one at Bekal in Kasaragod.

When contacted, Tourism Director Shikha Surendran said a nodal officer was assigned for the project to ensure industry connect and bring the project on track soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.