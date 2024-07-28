Kerala assigns nodal officer to improve fortunes of caravan tourism

Amid the sagging fortunes of caravan tourism in Kerala, the State has appointed a nodal officer to address the challenges faced by the project. Tourism department Additional Director General Vishnuraj P. has been appointed the nodal officer.

The project, launched around three years ago with much fanfare, was touted as the next game changer in the State after the introduction of houseboats in the 1980s.

The project, however, failed to make a headway following poor patronage from the industry and various stakeholders, despite the State taking various measures to enhance the appeal of caravan tourism among investors and tourists.

Owner of a caravan told The Hindu that although a private caravan park had been operational in the State until recently, it was on the verge of closure following poor response. “I have invested around ₹80 lakh in purchasing the caravan and have been spending a considerable amount on maintaining the staff and vehicle. But, the fact is that no caravan park is literally available in the State. We have been making a living by renting out the vehicle for cab service, like corporate pick-up and drops, medical tourism activities, events, marriage functions, and pilgrim tours,” said the investor.

The project has limitations in catching the fancy of tourists in the State. “For instance, we have been charging ₹25,000 a day, while the tourists who hire the vehicle for caravan purposes will have to hire it for at least two days to explore a destination in a single night. Naturally, those who have the spending power of ₹50,000 for a night’s stay will not stay inside the camper van during the entire night. Instead, they will look for a luxury suite at the nearest hotel. In the West, the product was launched as a cheaper option for a night stay at a remote place, whereas here we use it as a luxury premium product. This is the main difference,” said the investor.

Subsidies

As per the statistics available with the Tourism department, there are 13 caravans operational in the State as of July 1. The State government has spent ₹95.5 lakh to woo private investors by way of giving subsidies to caravans and spent another ₹95 lakh for promotional activities. Further, the Budget for the current financial year has set aside ₹3.10 crore for the promotion of the project.

With private investors shying away, the Tourism department has recently sanctioned ₹2.75 crore for starting caravan parks at KTDC-owned Bolgatty Palace Hotel in Kochi and another one at Bekal in Kasaragod.

When contacted, Tourism Director Shikha Surendran said a nodal officer was assigned for the project to ensure industry connect and bring the project on track soon.