Kerala Assembly: Various steps being explored to make KSRTC operations profitable, says govt

The Kerala government on Friday (October 11, 2024) said various measures – such as allowing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depots to identify profitable routes, converting buses to CNG and a door-to-door courier facility – were being explored by the transport corporation to make its operations profitable and beneficial for the public.

The new measures were announced in the Assembly by State Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar in response to questions raised by various MLAs about the operations of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said 85% of the 93 KSRTC depots were able to now operate on a profit or no-profit-no-loss basis after they were allowed to pick the routes that were most profitable.

He further said that taking note of the deplorable condition of public toilets in depots and the need to provide clean sanitation facilities for passengers, operation of toilets in 10 depots has been handed over to Sulabh International, a non-profit organisation working in the fields of sanitation, social reform, and education. More will be handed over to them, he said.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that there was a problem of consignments sent through KSRTC sometimes getting unloaded at a wrong depot and therefore, it was considering collaborating with a start-up, which has approached the transport corporation, to provide door-to-door courier facilities.

Additionally, KSRTC buses are being converted to CNG in phases as conversion of each bus costs ₹10-11 lakh.

"Only long-distance buses are being converted to CNG as operating them inside cities is not profitable or fuel-efficient," the Minister said.

Sabarimala services

Regarding the upcoming annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, when KSRTC buses are used to ferry pilgrims to and from the temple, the Minister said all preparations have been made and sufficient vehicles have been arranged for the purpose.

He said that while arranging buses for ferrying pilgrims, the KSRTC faced the challenges of lack of new buses and the Central government directive to scrap vehicles older than 15 years. "However, we were able to make the necessary arrangements," he told the House.

The operations of the KSRTC have been a matter of concern for the State government due to the huge debts it has incurred and employees moving the Kerala High Court over delays in payment of salaries and pensions.

