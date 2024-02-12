Kerala Assembly | UDF stages walkout over Speaker’s denial of permission to Mathew Kuzhalnadan to level corruption charges

February 12, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Assembly witnessed an uproar and a walkout by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on February 12 (Monday) after Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied permission to Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan to level corruption charges in the House.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan, who registered his strong protest against the Speaker’s stand, later announced that he would present his allegation, which reportedly concerns Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “before the people of the State” soon.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan, however, did not disclose the content of his allegation.

Speaking during the discussion on the State Budget in the afternoon, Mr. Kuzhalnadan announced that he was levelling a corruption charge and that he had sought permission in advance as per the rules. Mr. Shamseer had immediately intervened, saying that it could not be allowed.

According to the Speaker, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had sought permission in advance, but the documents he had furnished were not satisfactory.

Mr. Shamseer said that he could not allow the sanctity of the House to be destroyed on the basis of a “photostat.”

UDF members immediately stormed the well of the Assembly and surrounded the Speaker’s dais in protest.

A few minutes later, Mr. Shamseer invited the next member, K. Santhakumari of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), to speak, even though, according to the UDF, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had three more minutes left in his allotted time of eight minutes.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition P. K. Kunhalikutty had then announced the walkout.

Speaker accused of double standards

The UDF accused the Speaker of double standards. UDF members pointed out that Mr. Shamseer had not objected to P.V. Anvar of the LDF levelling “baseless” charges in the House against Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on January 31.

Mr. Anvar had accused Mr. Satheesan of accepting ₹150 crore as bribe to scuttle the SilverLine rail project, to which Mr. Satheesan had replied that he did not know “whether to laugh or cry.”

After Monday’s walkout, Mr. Kuzhalnadan met reporters and termed the denial of permission as “extraordinary” and a violation of democratic principles. Mr. Kuzhalnadan said he had sought permission in advance to level the charges. The Speaker’s office had contacted him seeking substantiating documents, which he had provided.

“What documents did the Speaker seek from P.V. Anvar?” asked Mr. Kuzhalnadan.

Rule 285 of the Assembly rules and procedures allows members to level allegations, provided the Speaker is notified in advance. However, Mr. Shamseer had used his discretionary powers under the second para of the same rule to stop Mr. Kuzhalnadan. It reads, “Provided that the Speaker may at any time prohibit any member at any time from making any such allegation if he is of opinion that such allegation is derogatory to the dignity of the Assembly or that no public interest is served by making such allegation.”

P.C. Vishnunadh of the Congress, who accompanied Mr. Kuzhalnadan to meet the media, termed Mr. Shamseer’s stand a clear violation of rules and precedents of the State Legislative Assembly and the rights of its members.

