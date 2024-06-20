GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Assembly: UDF boycotts House proceedings after Speaker denies adjournment motion on delay in disbursing social welfare pensions

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan accuses Kerala government of neglecting plight of social welfare pensioners

Published - June 20, 2024 01:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Congress-led United Democratic Front staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly on June 20 protesting against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s decision to deny the Opposition leave for an adjournment motion.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly on June 20 protesting against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s decision to deny the Opposition leave for an adjournment motion. | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout in the Kerala Assembly on June 20 protesting against Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s decision to deny the Opposition leave for an adjournment motion to debate the hardships caused to large sections by the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s perceived failure in ensuring the timely disbursal of social security pensions and their arrears.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the Kerala government of neglecting the plight of social welfare pensioners, including senior citizens, differently-abled persons and widows, who have been struggling to purchase medicines and make ends meet.

Electoral drubbing highlighted

He also took a swipe at the LDF by demanding that they learn from its mistakes that led to the electoral drubbing that it suffered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The government has compounded the woes of the pensioners by denying benefits to those unable to complete the mustering exercise on time. Besides, it also misled the public by imposing a social security cess on petroleum products, even while failing to distribute pensions,” he said.

In response to Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s charge that the UDF had not provided welfare pensions for 18 months during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, Mr. Satheesan dismissed this as a “false narrative”. He cited the White Paper on the State’s finances presented by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Assembly, shortly after the previous Pinarayi Vijayan had come into power in 2016.

“The document had categorically stated that there were arrears amounting to ₹806 crore for three months from November 2014. A year later, the Minister provided a similar response to a question raised by (former MLA) M. Swaraj in the House,” he said.

Mr. Balagopal acknowledged the government’s failure to clear five months’ social welfare pension dues totalling ₹5,400 crore. He blamed the Central government for Kerala’s fiscal difficulties and challenged the UDF to support Kerala’s interests in Parliament, now that they have “comprehensively” won the elections.

He further took the fight to the Opposition by questioning its commitment in championing the cause of the common populace. He sought to adopt the Congress-led Karnataka government’s recent decision to hike the price of petroleum products by ₹3 per litre as political ammunition against the UDF.

Congress MLA P.C. Vishnunadh, who sought leave for the adjournment motion, accused the LDF government of attempting to gradually withdraw from social welfare commitments, leaving many vulnerable groups in the lurch.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.