ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Assembly | Two more cine-tourism destinations to be developed next year, says Governor

January 25, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With government support, heli and cruise tourism are becoming a reality in Kerala, says Governor

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

The policy address made by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly on Thursday announced that the State government has plans to develop two more cine-tourism destinations in the upcoming fiscal year in tune with the recovery of the tourism sector during the post-pandemic period.  

The tourism sector in Kerala witnessed a remarkable recovery post-COVID-19, with the first three quarters of 2023 marking an all-time high of 1,59,68,616 domestic arrivals, showcasing a 21.12% increase from the pre-COVID-19 records.

ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly | Governor winds up policy address speech in a little over one minute, reads first and last paragraphs

Foreign tourist visits during this period also surged by 116.25% compared to the same period in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With government support, heli and cruise tourism are becoming a reality in Kerala, said the Governor.

Kerala also solidified its status as a prime investment hub, by attracting investment offers to the tune of ₹15,126 crore through the successful conduct of the Tourism Investors Meet last year (2023), he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US