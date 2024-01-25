GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Assembly | Two more cine-tourism destinations to be developed next year, says Governor

With government support, heli and cruise tourism are becoming a reality in Kerala, says Governor

January 25, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

The policy address made by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly on Thursday announced that the State government has plans to develop two more cine-tourism destinations in the upcoming fiscal year in tune with the recovery of the tourism sector during the post-pandemic period.  

The tourism sector in Kerala witnessed a remarkable recovery post-COVID-19, with the first three quarters of 2023 marking an all-time high of 1,59,68,616 domestic arrivals, showcasing a 21.12% increase from the pre-COVID-19 records.

Foreign tourist visits during this period also surged by 116.25% compared to the same period in 2022.

With government support, heli and cruise tourism are becoming a reality in Kerala, said the Governor.

Kerala also solidified its status as a prime investment hub, by attracting investment offers to the tune of ₹15,126 crore through the successful conduct of the Tourism Investors Meet last year (2023), he added.

