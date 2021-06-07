Kerala Assembly starts debate on revised Budget

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Treasury, Opposition benches clash over politics, development and COVID-19 package

The Assembly commenced the general discussion on the revised Budget for 2021-2022 on Monday, with the treasury and Opposition benches clashing over politics, development and the second COVID-19 package.

The legislators from the ruling front said the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s welfare activities were well received by the people and that it would continue with the same in the second term by uniting the people. On the other hand, the UDF legislators who participated in the debate said the government was trying to deceive the people by announcing a stimulus package.

Initiating the discussion, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar said the Pinarayi government was voted back to power in the State as it stood with the people during the Nipah virus outbreak, floods and COVID-19 pandemic and for acting beyond the boundaries of caste, creed and politics. “The mandate for another five years was due to the confidence the people had in the government that it will address the issues,” he said.

CPI legislator P. S. Supal reminded the BJP that it would be in the same situation as the Congress if it did not shun negative politics. A. K. M. Ashraf demanded a comprehensive investigation against the State BJP president K. Surendran in the money laundering case.

Thodupuzha MLA P. J. Joseph said the promise in the manifesto to increase the support price of rubber to ₹250 and the Idukki package of ₹12,000 crore were ignored in the Budget presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal.

UDF upbeat

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF would come back to power by correcting the mistakes and gaining more public confidence. The front would be in the forefront to expose the corruption of the new Pinarayi government, he said.

“Do not think that the corruption carried out by the previous Left government in the name of electoral victory can be washed away. None of the allegations have been dropped,” he said.

The UDF was not a movement that could be wiped out by a single defeat, said Mr. Chennithala, adding it was the UDF that prevented the BJP from winning in Nemom, Palakkad and Manjeswaram. The government was trying to use the money laundering case as a way to get rid of the diplomatic gold smuggling case, he said.

K. Babu, Sebastian Kulathungal, K. J. Maxi, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, O. S. Ambika, Kurukkoli Moitheen, M. Vijin, V. R. Sunilkumar, T. V. Ibrahim and K. K. Ramachandran also spoke.