Kerala Assembly session to begin on Monday

Major bills up for consideration during the session, which will be on till November 12

The third session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will commence on October 4, Monday. The 24-day session will be dedicated to legislative business, Speaker M.B. Rajesh said.

Several important bills will be up for consideration during the session, which will be on till November 12.

The Assembly has to approve 45 ordinances that are in force, Mr. Rajesh said. During the previous session, the Chair, responding to a point of order drawing attention to the large number, had ruled that a special session should be convened exclusively to pass bills, which seek to replace ordinances.

Seven bills will be taken up on the first two days of the third session. Overall, 19 days have been set apart for law making, four days for private members’ business, and one day for supplementary demands for grants.

On Monday, October 4, the House will take up four bills—the Kerala Employment Guarantee Workers’ Fund Bill, Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, and the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill.

On Tuesday, October 5, the House will take up the Kerala GST (Amendment) Bill, Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, and the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will convene on Monday to finalise the schedule for legislative business from October 6 onwards.

Some of the important bills that will be presented in the third session include the Kerala Public Health Bill, Kerala State Medical Practitioners’ Bill, and amendments proposed to laws governing universities.

Others include the Kerala Toddy Industry Development Board Bill, Kerala Fish Auctioning, Marketing and Maintenance of Quality Bill, Kerala Minerals (Vesting of Rights) Bill, and the Kerala Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Facilitation (Amendment) Bill.

E-Niyamasabha

The formal launch of the process whereby all Assembly procedures will go paperless as part of the e-Niyamasabha project will be held on November 1. Given the decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Assembly has also decided to permit limited entry to visitors during the upcoming session.