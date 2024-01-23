Kerala Assembly session to begin on January 25, Budget on February 5

January 23, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The tenth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin on Thursday with the customary policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the State Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal on February 5.

The Assembly will meet for a total of 32 days before concluding on March 27, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said at a media briefing here on Tuesday. The session is mainly intended to passing the 2024-25 Budget.

The Assembly will discuss the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on January 29, 30, and 31. There will be no sitting from February 6 to 11. The general discussion on the Budget will be held from February 12 to 14.

The subject committees are scheduled to meet from February 15 to 25 to scrutinise the demands for grants. As many as 13 days between February 26 and March 20 have been earmarked for discussion and passing of the demands for grants for the 2024-25 financial year.

As per the current calendar, five days have been earmarked for government business and four days for private members’ business. Appropriation bills relating to the final supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 and the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 have to be passed in this session, Mr. Shamseer said.

The Speaker also announced the awards instituted as part of the second edition of the Kerala Assembly International Book Festival held from November 1 to 7, 2023 on the occasion.