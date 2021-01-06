Kerala Assembly session to begin as per COVID protocol on January 8

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 January 2021 23:55 IST

Governor’s address on opening day, Budget on Jan. 15

The 22nd and final session of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly scheduled from January 8 will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will make the customary policy address of the government on the opening day of the session. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will present his 12th Budget and the final Budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on January 15. Detailed guidelines have been issued by Legislature Secretary S.V. Unnikrishnan Nair to ensure that all who step into the Legislative Assembly premises follow the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

Antigen testing

Arrangements have been made for the legislators to undergo antigen testing from 7 a.m. on the Assembly premises on January 8, 11 and 18. Separate facilities will be arranged on the complex premises for media persons covering the session to undergo the test on these days.

The legislators will have to undergo thermal scanning and use sanitisers before entering the House. The legislators will be provided with gloves and N-95 masks. They have been asked to make use of the sanitisers kept in their desk to sanitise hands frequently. The legislators have been asked to wear the masks in the House and to ensure physical distancing.

The Legislature Secretariat has decided not to issue visitors’ pass. The legislators have been asked to avoid the presence of their personal staff in the Legislative buildings.