Kerala Assembly session to be paused after sitting on August 10

August 10, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Assembly, which is in session, will adjourn for a month from August 11 to September 10. The session will resume on September 11 after the break.

The schedule of the ninth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly was revised following the declaration of the Puthuppally byelection slated for September 5.

As per the fresh calendar finalised by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday, the session will be paused after the sitting on August 10. The ninth session will then resume on September 11 and conclude on September 14.

Going by the original schedule of the ninth session, the 12-day session, which began on August 7, would have ended on August 24.

The session is meant primarily for law-making and 14 Bills are scheduled for the consideration of the House.

Six Bills, including the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Function as Respects certain Corporations and Companies) Second Amendment Bill, 2023; and the Indian Partnership (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be taken up on Thursday.