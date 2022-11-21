Kerala Assembly session from December 5

November 21, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will open on December 5, according to the calendar of sittings published by the House.

The session is expected to be tumultuous, with the government moving to introduce a Bill which seeks to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of Universities in the State.

The calendar of sittings for nine days, from December 5 to 15 with a weekend-break in between, was published on Monday.

Eight days – from December 5 to December 8, and from December 12 to 15 – have been set aside for government business. Government business and private members’ business will be taken up on December 9 (Friday).

The previous session was held from August 22 to September 1.

