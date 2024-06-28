Kerala Assembly: Ruling, Opposition fronts spar over ‘cyber armies’ and fake social media handles for propaganda

The Opposition and Treasury benches in the Kerala Assembly engaged in heated debate on June 28 regarding party “cyber armies” and fake social media accounts used for spreading propaganda and disinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Question Hour, United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs raised questions about a contentious WhatsApp screenshot with communal undertones that circulated on social media before the Lok Sabha elections. This issue dominated discussions, putting the Kerala government on the defensive.

The message in question promoted UDF candidate and eventual victor Shafi Parambil for the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat as a devout Muslim, contrasting him with his opponent, K.K. Shailaja of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), whom it labelled as a ‘kafir’ (infidel). Initially, the LDF accused a leader from the Muslim Students’ Federation of creating the post, but later, the police dismissed these claims in a submission to the Kerala High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy had persisted after the UDF accused former MLA K.K. Lathika of circulating the screenshot. The police have also launched investigations into pro-CPI(M) Facebook pages – Ambadimukku Sakhakkal, Kannur, and Porali Shaji – for sharing the incendiary content.

Replying to the queries on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh informed the House that investigations are ongoing into two cases related to this issue. The Kerala Police have instructed Facebook to remove the content and provide details of the profiles involved.

While the Opposition legislators accused Ms. Lathika of sharing the particular screenshot as her Facebook profile picture for over 40 days, Mr. Rajesh appeared to defend the CPI(M) leader. “She had commented against attempts to propagate communal hatred, and not fester such divisions in the society,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions escalated further when CPI(M) legislator V. Joy broached the issue of alleged forgery of elector’s photo identity cards by Youth Congress workers for the organisational polls. As if on cue, U. Prathibha of the CPI(M) highlighted a case involving a Congress leader who allegedly created a fake Facebook profile, Kottayam Kunjachan, which targeted women, particularly the spouses of Left leaders.

The Opposition legislators expressed frustration by marching to the well of the House in protest against the ruling front. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the government of misusing the Question Hour to deflect attention from critical issues.

“The Speaker should avoid being complicit in such tactics. We do not fear scrutiny, but this is a deliberate attempt to divert public attention from important matters,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.