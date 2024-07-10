GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Assembly: Relief of ₹106.93 crore given to 2,697 fishers affected by Vizhinjam port construction, says Saji Cherian

Compensations awarded based on reports prepared by Livelihood Impact Appraisal Committee

Updated - July 10, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala government and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) have been organising various socio-welfare activities for the people living near the project area, says the Minister.

The Kerala government and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) have been organising various socio-welfare activities for the people living near the project area, says the Minister. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala government has till now distributed a total compensation of ₹106.93 crore to 2,697 fish workers who lost their livelihood due to the construction of the Vizhinjam international seaport terminal, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian told the Kerala Assembly on July 10. The compensations were awarded based on reports prepared by the Livelihood Impact Appraisal Committee (LIAC).

Out of this, ₹54.81 crore was distributed to 262 Karamadi (shore seine) fish workers and owners.

Vizhinjam all set for limited-scale commercial operation from July 12

Mr. Cherian said that in addition, the Kerala government and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) have been organising various socio-welfare activities for the people living near the project area. The government has spent ₹109.28 crore in welfare activities.

To ensure clean drinking water, a purification plant of 3.3 million litre per day capacity has been set up at a cost of ₹7.3 crore. Free water supply connections have been provided to a majority of the households in the area at a cost of ₹1.74 crore. The government had on July 9 held a meeting with representatives of the fish workers, the local Jamaath and church, in which 90% of the demands raised were agreed upon. The remaining issues will be tackled in a time-bound manner, he said.

Mr. Cherian said that fishing activities will not be disturbed with the arrival of ships at the port. Fishing boats are free to move along the shipping channel except during the period when the ships cross the channel.

Regarding concerns raised by M. Vincent, MLA, on the government failing to extend an invitation to the Leader of the Opposition for the reception of the first container vessel arriving at the port, the Minister said “if such a mistake has happened from the government’s side, it will be rectified.”

