Kerala Assembly pays tributes to Oommen Chandy, Vakkom Purushothaman

August 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Assembly on Monday paid glowing tributes to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Governor and Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman, remembering the Congress heavyweights who passed away in July as able administrators who left their mark on Kerala politics in eventful careers spanning over five decades.

The 12-day ninth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly began on Monday with obituary references to both leaders.

Members described Chandy, who died on July 18, as a people’s politician who, with his empathetic attitudes to common man’s problems, emerged a beloved of the masses. Vakkom, who passed away on July 31, was remembered for his administrative prowess and his stern, unsparing approach to the Speaker’s job, which he held twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rare laurel: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Chandy as an individual who fully dedicated his life to politics. Chandy’s 53-year innings as a legislator — having won 12 elections from Puthuppally starting 1970 — is in itself a rare achievement in parliamentary history. With his passing, an important chapter in Kerala politics has ended, Mr. Vijayan said. He also recalled Vakkom’s interventions as Kerala Assembly Speaker.

Crowds remained the strongest energy source in Chandy’s life, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said. He remains a model for people’s representatives for their behaviour towards the public and solving their problems, he said. Mr. Satheesan quoted from the Bible, ‘Certainly, this was a righteous man,’ while referring to the tribulations faced by the former Chief Minister during his career. Mr. Satheesan recalled Vakkom’s distinct style of functioning and talent for administration. As Speaker, he was particular that the sessions ended at 1.30 p.m. sharp. He also made important contributions as Minister for finance, health and agriculture, Mr. Satheesan said.

Speaker on ex-Speaker

As Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Chandy played an important role in taking forward the democratic process in Kerala, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said. ‘‘In everything he did, he was particular that he should convince his own conscience first,’‘ Mr. Shamseer said. With his passing, an important chapter in Kerala politics has come to a close, he said. Vakkom displayed his administrative skills in all the positions he held. He was also the longest serving Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, Mr. Shamseer recalled.

A five-time MLA from Attingal and an MP on two occasions, Vakkom had also served as Mizoram Governor and Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Parliamentary party leaders also spoke. The Assembly adjourned for the day after paying the tributes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.