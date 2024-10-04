Kerala Assembly pays homage to victims of July 30 landslides in Wayanad, Kozhikode districts

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Friday (October 4, 2024) paid homage to the people killed in the deadly July 30 landslides in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Expressing solidarity with the landslide survivors on the opening day of the 12th session of the 15th Assembly, legislators lauded the Kerala government for the speedy rescue and relief operations while emphasising the need to keep the rehabilitation process smoothly on track. They also expressed pain and dismay at the Union government’s alleged lack of response to the State’s plea for disaster relief.

Outlining the measures taken by the State government for the rehabilitation of the survivors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala requires the support of the scientific community, the Union government and international experts in overcoming the challenges posed by climate change and global warming. Mr. Vijayan said that his government is placing emphasis on scientific land use and installing warning systems at the regional level.

He noted that the Wayanad disaster ranked among the deadliest reported in India.

Expressing solidarity with the survivors, Mr. Vijayan said the government was making all efforts to restore normalcy to their lives and sought everyone’s support in this regard. At present, 794 families that survived the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad and 30 families that survived the calamity in Vilangad, Kozhikode district, are staying in rented houses.

“231 lives were lost in the Wayanad landslides. 47 people are still missing. Vilangad in Kozhikode reported one death. In both places, the damage to property and livelihood has been pegged at ₹1,200 crore and ₹217 crore respectively,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Opposition extends support

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan extended the support of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) to the government for the rehabilitation, but urged the latter to ensure that the process does not lose steam.

Mr. Satheesan said it was expected that the Centre would announce a special financial package in view of the disaster, but unfortunately it has not thought it fit to extend even temporary assistance. “Climate change should be a major concern and vital component in policy-making and projects, recognising that Kerala is situated in a disaster-prone region,” he said.

High hopes on PM’s support: Speaker

Speaker A.N. Shamseer said the people of Kerala place high hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer of support.

Stressing the need for resettlement of people from landslide-prone areas, Mr. Shamseer said such measures called for a package. He also urged the Union government to open regional centres of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Geological Survey of India (GSI), the National Centre for Seismology, and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Chief Minister had said a recent Central allocation of ₹145.6 crore constituted the second instalment of a ₹291.2 crore Central share to the State Disaster Response Fund and not any special assistance for the Wayanad disasters.

The Kerala Cabinet, which met on Thursday, also urged the Centre to expedite measures for the special assistance.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Deputy Opposition Leader P.K. Kunhalikutty and parliamentary party leaders from the LDF and UDF also spoke.

UDF legislators also urged the government to provide space for voluntary organisations to participate in the rehabilitation efforts.

