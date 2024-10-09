ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Assembly passes Repealing and Saving Bill

Published - October 09, 2024 06:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

To repeal certain Amendment Acts as their retention as separate Acts was found unnecessary since they became part of their parent Acts

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday passed the Kerala Repealing and Saving Bill, 2024, meant to repeal certain Amendment Acts as their retention as separate Acts was found to be unnecessary since they became part of their parent Acts.

As many as 110 Amendment Acts passed since 2008 will be repealed through the Bill.

The Kerala Law Reforms Commission appointed by the State government under the chairpersonship of Justice K.T. Thomas had submitted the 15th report, which recommended repealing certain Amendment Acts through a Repealing and Saving Bill. The Commission observed that Amendment Acts are not necessary to be retained in the Statute Book as separate Acts, since they became part of their parent Acts.

