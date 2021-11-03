Kerala Assembly passes four Bills on fisheries

The Assembly on Wednesday passed four important Bills pertaining to the fisheries sector, including the Kerala Fish Auctioning, Marketing and Maintenance of Quality Bill, 2021, aimed at streamlining the auctioning process, ensuring the quality of the fish sold, and curbing exploitation of fishers by middlemen.

The House also passed the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the four Bills were designed to bring in sweeping changes in the sector. The Kerala Fish Auctioning, Marketing and Maintenance of Quality Bill requires fish auctions to be conducted only through notified landing centres, harbours, and markets. (This provision does not apply to retail sales by fishers).

A sum not exceeding 5% of the auction amount can be collected as commission. Forty per cent of this commission will be returned to the fishers concerned as an annual production bonus.

Norms for varsity

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is designed to ensure that the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) adheres to the norms set by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Mr. Cherian said. The amendments are also essential for raising the university to international standards, he said.

Inland fisheries

The Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture (Amendment) Bill passed on Wednesday provides for the formation of the State Inland Fisheries Management Council and the district-level aquaculture development agencies.

Inland fisheries hold a huge untapped potential in Kerala, Mr. Cherian said. He cited the example of Andhra Pradesh where production had grown from 4.07 lakh tonnes in 2001-02 to 36.1 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. In Kerala, the production had grown to just 2.35 lakh tonnes from 0.85 lakh tonnes in 2001, according to him.

In all, 2,697 amendments, including general amendments, were proposed and considered by the House for the four Bills, Speaker M.B. Rajesh said. The Assembly will convene again at 9 a.m. on November 8.