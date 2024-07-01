Kerala Assembly: Opposition walks out slamming CPI(M)‘s alleged control over ‘overburdened’ police department

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walked out of the Kerala Assembly on July 1 stating that “an accountable, humane, trustworthy and Constitutional law enforcement” was the causality of an “overburdened and understaffed State police force controlled” by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] political apparatchiks.

Congress legislator P.C. Vishnunadh moved a notice for an adjournment debate on the alarmingly high rate of suicide among police officers.

He said overwork, extraneous political influence, including in postings and transfers, harsh workplace conditions and toxic office atmosphere were some causes of the malaise.

Mr. Vishnunadh said 88 officers had committed suicide since 2019. More, an estimated 148 officers had quit law enforcement for less lucrative careers to escape the “pressure cooker” condition in the force.

He rebuked the government for prescribing yoga as a panacea for all the ills that plagued the police force. “Most officers staffing police stations put in more than 14 hours daily. Instead of increasing their numbers and limiting duty time to eight hours and giving scope for officers to meet their social and familial commitments, the government has cynically prescribed yoga for officers who work their fingers to the bone daily”, he said.

Systemic dysfunction: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said most police officers on law and order duty stayed on the clock well past their regular shifts. The public approaching police stations was often the receptacle for the force’s frustration, which has usually led to pervasive abuse of power and systemic dysfunction in the State police.

Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M)‘s “control” over the police often caused investigators to slow-walk on complaints concerning ruling party apparatchiks or their next of kin.

He said pro-CPI(M) police unions ruled law enforcement, emasculating the official hierarchy and singling out the independent and the fair-minded outside their political orbit for targeting.

Mr. Satheesan said scores of station houses worked out of dingy buildings with scarce basic facilities, including restrooms for women officers. Police stations needed more basic infrastructure, including stationery and complaints.

CM refutes charges

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly refuted the Opposition’s contentions. He said the State police remained “a competent, efficient and humane force.”

The Kerala government had replenished police ranks continuously through the Public Service Commission (PSC). It had recruited nearly 5,600 persons as civil police officers through the PSC. The government has implemented eight-hour shifts in scores of police stations, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would harness modern technology as a force multiplier to make up for the shortage of personnel.

Mr. Vijayan listed the stress mitigation systems law enforcement has in place for officers, including counselling and a liberal approach to granting leave and compensatory offs.

He said officers could buy provisions and utensils from the police canteen at 30% less than the market rate.

He also dismissed the Opposition’s charge that police station infrastructure was decaying and said police stations were never more welcoming to the public.

The State police had the best detection and conviction rates in the country. Third-degree, custodial torture, extra-judicial settlement of cases and making petitioners buy stationery to register their complaints were issues of the past, he said.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer rejected the UDF’s demand for an emergency debate.