Kerala Assembly: Opposition walks out over CPI(M)‘s alleged nexus with organised crime in Kannur

A politically fraught dispute over the “symbiotic relationship” between the CPI(M)‘s political elite and predatory criminals in Kannur district precipitated an angry Opposition walkout in the Kerala Assembly on June 28.

Congress legislator Sunny Joseph set the chain of events in motion by serving an adjournment motion notice for an emergency debate on former Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Manu Thomas’ “disclosure” about Khadi Board vice-chairperson and CPI(M) strongman P. Jayarajan and his son Jain Raj’s alleged association with gangsters profiting from ambushing gold smugglers, waylaying hawala agents, illegal quarrying and drug peddling.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh contested the Opposition’s argument. He said the UDF’s notice personally targeted a veteran leader and his family, had no factual basis, and hinged on media speculation, canards, and hearsay. Its political purpose was to tar and feather the CPI(M) and its top leadership.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan riposted that Mr. Thomas’ revelations had shocked Kerala. They had dominated the airwaves and riveted public attention. He said the CPI(M) top leadership’s “worrying tie-up with criminal gangs” was a matter of utmost public import that warranted an emergency debate in the House.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer rejected the notice, quoting the Kerala Legislative Assembly’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. He said the Chair could not allow the House to be a forum for “scandalising and stigmatising” political rivals, and he could not allow such muckraking on the Assembly floor.

Mr. Satheesan countered by accusing the Chair and the Treasury Benches of repeatedly stonewalling debates that could prove embarrassing to the government and the CPI(M). He led the Opposition benches in a walkout.

‘More skeletons in CPI(M)‘s cupboard’

Later, at a press conference, Mr. Satheesan said deepening rifts in Kannur’s CPI(M) leadership had caused “discreditable and embarrassing” facts about the party leadership to tumble out. “There are more skeletons in the CPI(M)‘s cupboard. Mr. Thomas’ revelations are merely the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Thomas had “adduced evidence” about the CPI(M) leadership’s “indebtedness” to organised crime in Kannur district.

However, Mr. Satheesan claimed that the CPI(M) ignored Mr. Thomas and elevated a leader accused of criminal links, who the Opposition leader identified as M. Shajar, as the chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) has blurred the line between politics and gangsterism. “The CPI(M) is promulgating the message that it would offer cover and incentives for criminals, imperilling the future of another generation of impressionable youth,” Mr. Satheeshan said. “The rule of law, transparency, democracy are the causalities,” he added.